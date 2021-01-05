A crew member of Sea Shepherd’s Farley Mowat pilots a boat in the Gulf of California in this 2018 file photo. Photo: AFP
Mexico
Mexican fisherman dies after explosive clash with porpoise conservationists
- The conservationists were removing illegal fishing nets in the Gulf of California when they were attacked by fishermen armed with explosives
- Conservationists have been attacked on a number of occasions while patrolling a refuge for the vaquita, the world’s smallest species of porpoise
Topic | Mexico
A crew member of Sea Shepherd’s Farley Mowat pilots a boat in the Gulf of California in this 2018 file photo. Photo: AFP