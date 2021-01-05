Demonstrators hold a banner displaying WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during a protest outside the British embassy in Mexico City on Monday. Photo: Reuters Demonstrators hold a banner displaying WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during a protest outside the British embassy in Mexico City on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Mexico offers asylum to WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange after US extradition bid thwarted

  • Celebrating a decision by a British judge to deny a request to extradite Assange to the US, Mexico’s president said he would offer protection
  • US authorities accuse Assange of offences relating to the release by WikiLeaks of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables

Reuters
Reuters in Mexico City

Updated: 3:25pm, 5 Jan, 2021

