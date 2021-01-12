US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington in October. Photo: AP US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington in October. Photo: AP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington in October. Photo: AP

World /  Americas

Donald Trump returns Cuba to US list of state sponsors of terrorism

  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says country is being blacklisted for harbouring US fugitives and Colombian rebel leaders, and supporting Venezuela’s Maduro
  • Move in final days of current administration could complicate any efforts by Biden to revive Obama-era detente with Havana

Topic |   US-Cuba relations
Reuters
Updated: 5:13am, 12 Jan, 2021

