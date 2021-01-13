A river and a deforested plot of the Amazon in Brazil. Forests covered about half the Earth’s land area 8,000 years ago but only 30 per cent is now forested. Photo: Reuters
WWF says coronavirus pandemic an opportunity to tackle deforestation
- A WWF report found deforestation has accelerated in the Amazon and Sumatra and Borneo islands, because of farming and palm oil production
- Over 43 million hectares were cleared in 13 years – but the Covid-19 pandemic could trigger greater action to safeguard forests, it said
