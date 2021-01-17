Guatemalan authorities estimated that as many as 9,000 Honduran migrants have crossed into the country in an effort to reach the US border. Photo: AP Guatemalan authorities estimated that as many as 9,000 Honduran migrants have crossed into the country in an effort to reach the US border. Photo: AP
Guatemalan authorities estimated that as many as 9,000 Honduran migrants have crossed into the country in an effort to reach the US border. Photo: AP

Guatemala tries to block migrant caravan heading for US

  • As many as 9,000 Hondurans have entered Guatemala bound for the US, as Joe Biden is set to take office promising a more humane approach to migration
  • They are fleeing poverty, violence, and a region hit by hurricanes and the coronavirus pandemic

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:22pm, 17 Jan, 2021

