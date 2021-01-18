Members of the Butantan Institute work on the CoronaVac vaccine in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: Brazil approves emergency use of vaccines from AstraZeneca and China’s Sinovac
- Health regulator Anvisa kicks off immunisations as the country’s Covid-19 enters a deadly second wave
- 54-year old nurse Monica Calazans becomes first person to be inoculated in the country, receiving China’s CoronaVac shot
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Members of the Butantan Institute work on the CoronaVac vaccine in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE