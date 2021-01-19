A woman cries along with her child as Guatemalan troops and police break up caravan of migrants in Vado Hondo, Guatemala. Photo: EPA
Guatemalan troops break up US-bound migrant caravan
- Thousands of migrants from Honduras aim to cross Guatemala and Mexico and walk all the way to the United States
- Many are desperate to escape poverty, unemployment, gang and drug violence and the aftermath of two devastating hurricanes
