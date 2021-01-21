Health workers protest while going on an indefinite strike as they demand a better national health budget and access to vaccines, in Lima, Peru. Photo: Reuters Health workers protest while going on an indefinite strike as they demand a better national health budget and access to vaccines, in Lima, Peru. Photo: Reuters
Health workers protest while going on an indefinite strike as they demand a better national health budget and access to vaccines, in Lima, Peru. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Peru doctors go on hunger strike over pandemic working conditions

  • Peru has tallied 1,073,214 coronavirus cases and 39,044 deaths related to Covid-19 according to data from the Ministry of Health
  • Medical personnel have been protesting for a week just as a second wave of coronavirus cases is hitting the country

Associated Press
Updated: 7:42am, 21 Jan, 2021

