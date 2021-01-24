Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: O Globo / GDA / Zuma Press / TNS Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: O Globo / GDA / Zuma Press / TNS
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: O Globo / GDA / Zuma Press / TNS
Brazil
World /  Americas

Brazil’s indigenous leaders move to sue President Jair Bolsonaro for ‘crimes against humanity’

  • Activists are pushing to add ecocide to crimes prosecuted by the International Criminal Court, alongside genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes
  • The suit said the ‘destruction of the Amazon forest … was a direct danger not only for Brazilians but for all humanity’

Topic |   Brazil
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:48am, 24 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: O Globo / GDA / Zuma Press / TNS Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: O Globo / GDA / Zuma Press / TNS
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: O Globo / GDA / Zuma Press / TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE