Demonstrators hold a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia on January 17. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China sceptic Jair Bolsonaro thanks Beijing for fast-tracking Brazil vaccine supplies
- The Chinese shipments mean Brazil will have ingredients to make 8.5 million doses of Sinovac’s shot, as well as some of AstraZeneca’s
- Bolsonaro, who previously ridiculed the Sinovac product, has been come under fire for the country’s slow vaccine roll-out
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
