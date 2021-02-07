A public building burns during a protest after a police officer shot dead a street juggler in Panguipulli, Chile on Saturday. Photo: Reuters A public building burns during a protest after a police officer shot dead a street juggler in Panguipulli, Chile on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Police shooting of street juggler sets off fiery protests in southern Chile

  • Police said 27-year-old juggler Francisco Martínez Romero resisted police at a routine identity check
  • The country has seen repeated controversies over allegations of police brutality against protesters in recent years

Associated Press
Updated: 4:24am, 7 Feb, 2021

