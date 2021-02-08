Police move detained demonstrators in the bed of a pick-up truck to a police station in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo: AP
Haiti’s president says ‘murder and coup’ plot thwarted
- Haitian authorities said they foiled an attempt to murder President Jovenel Moise and overthrow the government
- More than 20 people have been arrested, including a Supreme Court judge and a national police official
Topic | Americas
