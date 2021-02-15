Former Peruvian president Martin Vizcarra received a coronavirus shot months before the country began an official inoculation programme. File photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Peru ministers resign, ex-president in China Sinopharm vaccine trial scandal
- Peru’s health and foreign ministers resign, ex-president responds to claims he received coronavirus shot out of turn
- Vaccine being used in Peru was developed by Chinese company Sinopharm
