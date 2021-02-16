A health worker in Lima, Peru prepares a dose of Sinopharm's coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Reuters A health worker in Lima, Peru prepares a dose of Sinopharm's coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Reuters
Peru vaccine scandal: president says 487 officials got early Chinese shots

  • President said officials ‘took advantage of their position’ to receive early inoculations of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine
  • Peru only began its immunisation drive, starting with health care workers, in early February

Updated: 5:06pm, 16 Feb, 2021

