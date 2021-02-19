Beachgoers enjoy sunny weather in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil is battling a second infection wave. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Brazil passes 10 million cases with new strain spreading rapidly
- As Brazil battles a second wave, it also has to deal with a new virus variant, thought to be more contagious
- The country has second-highest coronavirus death toll in the world after the United States
