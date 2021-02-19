Beachgoers enjoy sunny weather in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil is battling a second infection wave. Photo: Reuters Beachgoers enjoy sunny weather in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil is battling a second infection wave. Photo: Reuters
Beachgoers enjoy sunny weather in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil is battling a second infection wave. Photo: Reuters
World /  Americas

Coronavirus: Brazil passes 10 million cases with new strain spreading rapidly

  • As Brazil battles a second wave, it also has to deal with a new virus variant, thought to be more contagious
  • The country has second-highest coronavirus death toll in the world after the United States

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Updated: 1:21pm, 19 Feb, 2021

