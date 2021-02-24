Tear gas rises from parts of Turi jail where an inmate riot broke out in Cuenca, Ecuador on Tuesday. Photo: AP Tear gas rises from parts of Turi jail where an inmate riot broke out in Cuenca, Ecuador on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Crime
World /  Americas

At least 50 inmates dead in Ecuador prison riots

  • Authorities ‘acting to retake control’ in overcrowded jails where rival gangs frequently clash
  • There are some 38,000 inmates in Ecuador, with only 1,500 guards in total to watch over them

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:31am, 24 Feb, 2021

