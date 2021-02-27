Recaptured inmates are led by police outside the Croix-des-Bouquets Civil Prison after a mass breakout. Photo: AP Recaptured inmates are led by police outside the Croix-des-Bouquets Civil Prison after a mass breakout. Photo: AP
Top Haiti gang leader among 25 killed in prison break, hundreds on the run

  • One of Haiti’s most powerful gang leaders, Arnel Joseph, was shot dead at a police checkpoint after escaping the high-security Croix-des-Bouquets prison
  • The prison director and civilians were among those killed by inmates breaking out of the jail in the suburbs of the capital Port-au-Prince

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:10am, 27 Feb, 2021

