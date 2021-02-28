Protesters at a religious event in memories of three young women murdered in the town of Turen in the state of Portuguesa, Venezuela. Photo: AFP
Venezuelans protest femicide after three women killed
- The protests against the gender-relating killing of women and girls occurred in the agricultural state of Portuguesa
- Promising ‘maximum justice’ Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced investigations into the murders of two of the women
