Argentinians hang mock body bags to protest against ‘VIP vaccinations’
- Some of the mock body bags included the names of pro-government politicians who have received the vaccine
- President Fernandez fired health minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia after it became known that people close to the government had been vaccinated out of turn
Mock body bags, symbolising those who died without Covid-19 vaccination, hang on the gates of Buenos Aires’ Government House. Photo: DPA