Mock body bags, symbolising those who died without Covid-19 vaccination, hang on the gates of Buenos Aires’ Government House. Photo: DPA Mock body bags, symbolising those who died without Covid-19 vaccination, hang on the gates of Buenos Aires’ Government House. Photo: DPA
Mock body bags, symbolising those who died without Covid-19 vaccination, hang on the gates of Buenos Aires’ Government House. Photo: DPA
World /  Americas

Argentinians hang mock body bags to protest against ‘VIP vaccinations’

  • Some of the mock body bags included the names of pro-government politicians who have received the vaccine
  • President Fernandez fired health minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia after it became known that people close to the government had been vaccinated out of turn

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
DPA
DPA

Updated: 3:47am, 1 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Mock body bags, symbolising those who died without Covid-19 vaccination, hang on the gates of Buenos Aires’ Government House. Photo: DPA Mock body bags, symbolising those who died without Covid-19 vaccination, hang on the gates of Buenos Aires’ Government House. Photo: DPA
Mock body bags, symbolising those who died without Covid-19 vaccination, hang on the gates of Buenos Aires’ Government House. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE