People walk past fences placed outside the National Palace in Mexico City. Photo: Reuters
Mexico seals off presidential palace ahead of women’s march against gender violence
- Barriers were also installed around other monuments in downtown Mexico City where a year ago thousands marched on International Women’s Day
- A Mexican activist said violence against women goes unpunished too often, leading to a pattern of revictimisation
