A woman takes a selfie as she gets vaccinated in Tlaquepaque, Mexico on Monday. Photo: AFP
Mexico gambles big on China’s coronavirus vaccines

  • The government has signed agreements for a total of at least 36 million doses from Chinese firms, dwarfing the 5 million doses acquired from other sources
  • The Mexican foreign relations secretary’s office has repeatedly refused to answer about the efficacy of the Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino shots

Associated Press
Updated: 5:16am, 10 Mar, 2021

