A woman takes a selfie as she gets vaccinated in Tlaquepaque, Mexico on Monday. Photo: AFP
Mexico gambles big on China’s coronavirus vaccines
- The government has signed agreements for a total of at least 36 million doses from Chinese firms, dwarfing the 5 million doses acquired from other sources
- The Mexican foreign relations secretary’s office has repeatedly refused to answer about the efficacy of the Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino shots
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
