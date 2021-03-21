Tourists visit the pre-Columbian Mayan site of Tulum in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo. Photo: AFP
Tourists in Mexico party like there’s no coronavirus even as death toll nears 200,000
- Visitors are flocking to resorts like Tulum and Cancun, where they can dance late into the night at discos with lax distancing measures
- ‘It is the most shocking thing I’ve seen in the pandemic. It’s as if Covid never reached Cancun,’ says a tourist
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Tourists visit the pre-Columbian Mayan site of Tulum in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo. Photo: AFP