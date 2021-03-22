Members and supporters of the Asian-American community hold placards during a rally against hate at Manhattans Union Square. Photo: dpa
Asian-Americans rally in New York to condemn racism following rise in hate crimes
- Attacks on Asian-Americans have drawn more attention after the Atlanta shootings but many in New York said they have faced harsh racism for generations
- Mayoral candidate Andrew Yang said at Columbus Park that he would put more funding into the city’s Asian Hate Crimes Task Force if elected
Topic | Crime
Members and supporters of the Asian-American community hold placards during a rally against hate at Manhattans Union Square. Photo: dpa