Members and supporters of the Asian-American community hold placards during a rally against hate at Manhattans Union Square. Photo: dpa Members and supporters of the Asian-American community hold placards during a rally against hate at Manhattans Union Square. Photo: dpa
Crime
World /  Americas

Asian-Americans rally in New York to condemn racism following rise in hate crimes

  • Attacks on Asian-Americans have drawn more attention after the Atlanta shootings but many in New York said they have faced harsh racism for generations
  • Mayoral candidate Andrew Yang said at Columbus Park that he would put more funding into the city’s Asian Hate Crimes Task Force if elected

Tribune News Service
Updated: 12:18pm, 22 Mar, 2021

