US scientists found no increased risk of clots among the more than 20,000 people who got at least one dose of the AstraZeneca shot. Reuters
AstraZeneca says US trial data shows vaccine is 79 per cent effective, finds no blood clot concerns
- Vaccine maker says late-stage US study shows strong protection and no increased risk of a rare blood clot identified in Europe
- A US FDA advisory committee will now publicly debate the evidence behind the shots before the agency decides whether to allow emergency use
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
