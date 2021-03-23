Police on the scene outside the supermarket where the shooting occurred. Photo: AP
Mass shooting at Colorado supermarket leaves 10 people dead, including police officer
- Footage from the scene broadcast earlier by local television stations showed a shirtless, bearded man in boxer shorts being led away from the store in handcuffs
- Colorado Governor Jared Polis tweeted that his ‘heart is breaking as we watch this unspeakable event unfold in our Boulder community’
Topic | Crime
