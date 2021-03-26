USC has aggressively courted Chinese students and donors. Photo: AFP USC has aggressively courted Chinese students and donors. Photo: AFP
USC has aggressively courted Chinese students and donors. Photo: AFP
USC agrees US$852 million sex abuse payout over gynaecologist George Tyndall, who targeted Asian students

  • Tyndall faces 35 criminal counts of alleged sexual misconduct between 2009 and 2016 at the university’s student health centre
  • Confidential records published in 2019 indicated that ‘if the patients were young and Asian, they were more likely to have a pelvic exam completed’ by Tyndall

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:55am, 26 Mar, 2021

