USC has aggressively courted Chinese students and donors. Photo: AFP
USC agrees US$852 million sex abuse payout over gynaecologist George Tyndall, who targeted Asian students
- Tyndall faces 35 criminal counts of alleged sexual misconduct between 2009 and 2016 at the university’s student health centre
- Confidential records published in 2019 indicated that ‘if the patients were young and Asian, they were more likely to have a pelvic exam completed’ by Tyndall
