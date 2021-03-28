Asylum-seeking migrants children from Honduras Larita, 2, and Lidia, 3, sleep in their mothers arms as they board the bus to be transported by the US Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, this month. Photo: Reuters
US waives FBI checks on caregivers at new migrant facilities
- Child welfare experts say the waiver potentially exposes children to physical and sexual abuse
- Advocates say the administration should speed up placing children with sponsors
