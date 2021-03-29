Immigrants from Guatemala, who arrived illegally across the Rio Grande river from Mexico, rest on the US side of the river bank. Photo: AFP Immigrants from Guatemala, who arrived illegally across the Rio Grande river from Mexico, rest on the US side of the river bank. Photo: AFP
Immigrants from Guatemala, who arrived illegally across the Rio Grande river from Mexico, rest on the US side of the river bank. Photo: AFP
Mexico
World /  Americas

Mexico and Guatemala launch military operation to slow migrant caravans hoping to reach United States

  • The Joe Biden administration had sent envoys to the two countries on Monday to seek their help as it struggles to control a surge of migrants seeking to reach its southern border
  • Under Biden, the United States has not been deporting children or adolescents who arrive unaccompanied

Topic |   Mexico
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:35am, 29 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Immigrants from Guatemala, who arrived illegally across the Rio Grande river from Mexico, rest on the US side of the river bank. Photo: AFP Immigrants from Guatemala, who arrived illegally across the Rio Grande river from Mexico, rest on the US side of the river bank. Photo: AFP
Immigrants from Guatemala, who arrived illegally across the Rio Grande river from Mexico, rest on the US side of the river bank. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE