Immigrants from Guatemala, who arrived illegally across the Rio Grande river from Mexico, rest on the US side of the river bank. Photo: AFP
Mexico and Guatemala launch military operation to slow migrant caravans hoping to reach United States
- The Joe Biden administration had sent envoys to the two countries on Monday to seek their help as it struggles to control a surge of migrants seeking to reach its southern border
- Under Biden, the United States has not been deporting children or adolescents who arrive unaccompanied
