A screen grab of a video showing an Asian-American woman assaulted in New York City. Photo: Handout A screen grab of a video showing an Asian-American woman assaulted in New York City. Photo: Handout
Shocking video shows Asian-American woman kicked, stomped on the street in New York

  • The 65-year-old woman was walking in midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon when a man came up to her and kicked her in the stomach, knocking her to the ground
  • Police Commissioner Dermot Shea has previously said the agency would increase their outreach and patrols in predominantly Asian communities

Associated Press
Updated: 8:39pm, 30 Mar, 2021

