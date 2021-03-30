A screen grab of a video showing an Asian-American woman assaulted in New York City. Photo: Handout
Shocking video shows Asian-American woman kicked, stomped on the street in New York
- The 65-year-old woman was walking in midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon when a man came up to her and kicked her in the stomach, knocking her to the ground
- Police Commissioner Dermot Shea has previously said the agency would increase their outreach and patrols in predominantly Asian communities
Topic | Crime
