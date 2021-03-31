Brazils Navy Commander Ilques Barbosa Junior (right) speaks with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during an event in Rio de Janeiro in October 201. Photo: AFP Brazils Navy Commander Ilques Barbosa Junior (right) speaks with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during an event in Rio de Janeiro in October 201. Photo: AFP
Brazils Navy Commander Ilques Barbosa Junior (right) speaks with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during an event in Rio de Janeiro in October 201. Photo: AFP
Brazil
World /  Americas

Brazil military chiefs exit in new turmoil for Jair Bolsonaro

  • The commanders of the army, navy and air force will be replaced, a day after the president changed six cabinet members
  • Some Brazilian media reported the trio had resigned in protest at Bolsonaro’s surprise decision to remove Defence Minister Fernando Azevedo

Topic |   Brazil
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:08am, 31 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Brazils Navy Commander Ilques Barbosa Junior (right) speaks with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during an event in Rio de Janeiro in October 201. Photo: AFP Brazils Navy Commander Ilques Barbosa Junior (right) speaks with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during an event in Rio de Janeiro in October 201. Photo: AFP
Brazils Navy Commander Ilques Barbosa Junior (right) speaks with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during an event in Rio de Janeiro in October 201. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE