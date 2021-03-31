Brazils Navy Commander Ilques Barbosa Junior (right) speaks with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during an event in Rio de Janeiro in October 201. Photo: AFP
Brazil military chiefs exit in new turmoil for Jair Bolsonaro
- The commanders of the army, navy and air force will be replaced, a day after the president changed six cabinet members
- Some Brazilian media reported the trio had resigned in protest at Bolsonaro’s surprise decision to remove Defence Minister Fernando Azevedo
Topic | Brazil
