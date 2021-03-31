Brazilian soldiers walk between piles of lumber cut illegally from Amazon rainforest at during an operation to combat illegal logging in Porto Velho. Photo: Brazilian Army via Reuters
In 2020, destruction of virgin rainforests shot up: study
- The worst losses were in Brazil, three times higher than the next highest country, the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the Global Forest Watch study
- In total, the tropics lost 12.2 million hectares of tree cover – including forests and plantations – last year, driven largely by agriculture
Topic | Environment
Brazilian soldiers walk between piles of lumber cut illegally from Amazon rainforest at during an operation to combat illegal logging in Porto Velho. Photo: Brazilian Army via Reuters