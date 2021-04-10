Ash rises into the air as La Soufriere volcano erupts on the eastern Caribbean island of St Vincent on Friday. Photo: AP
Explosive eruption at St Vincent volcano sends ash miles into sky
- Thousands of residents on the Caribbean island are being evacuated, but officials fear the coronavirus pandemic could hamper efforts
- Heavy ashfall reported in communities around the volcano, with possible threat of more explosions
Topic | Volcanoes
Ash rises into the air as La Soufriere volcano erupts on the eastern Caribbean island of St Vincent on Friday. Photo: AP