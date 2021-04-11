Ash and smoke billow as the La Soufriere volcano erupts in Kingstown on the eastern Caribbean island of St Vincent on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Residents of ash-covered Caribbean island St Vincent brace for more volcanic eruptions
- ‘The first bang is not necessarily the biggest bang this volcano will give,’ said Richard Robertson, a geologist with the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Centre
- About 3,200 people took refuge at 78 government-run shelters, and four empty cruise ships stood ready to take other evacuees to nearby islands
