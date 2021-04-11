A man trains his cocks to fight in Havana, Cuba. Photo: AFP A man trains his cocks to fight in Havana, Cuba. Photo: AFP
A man trains his cocks to fight in Havana, Cuba. Photo: AFP
World /  Americas

Cuba publishes new animal-welfare law - but cockfights and religious sacrifices are still permitted

  • Fights between dogs are banned, but cockfights – a long-time tradition in Cuba – remain legal as long as they are sponsored by specific state-supervised clubs
  • Animal sacrifices by the Santeria, the syncretic religion that originated in Nigeria before being brought to Cuba by enslaved people, are still authorised

Topic |   US-Cuba relations
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:32am, 11 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man trains his cocks to fight in Havana, Cuba. Photo: AFP A man trains his cocks to fight in Havana, Cuba. Photo: AFP
A man trains his cocks to fight in Havana, Cuba. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE