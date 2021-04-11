A man trains his cocks to fight in Havana, Cuba. Photo: AFP
Cuba publishes new animal-welfare law - but cockfights and religious sacrifices are still permitted
- Fights between dogs are banned, but cockfights – a long-time tradition in Cuba – remain legal as long as they are sponsored by specific state-supervised clubs
- Animal sacrifices by the Santeria, the syncretic religion that originated in Nigeria before being brought to Cuba by enslaved people, are still authorised
