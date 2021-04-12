People take part in The Christian Family March for Freedom in front of the Brazilian Congress in Brasilia on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Brazil’s evangelical Christians protest against virus restrictions on church services
- Around 500 evangelical Christian and conservative Catholic protesters marched to the seat of Congress in Brasilia, where they held an outdoor prayer service
- Marchers demanded ‘religious freedom,’ warned against ‘communist’ influence and voiced support for President Jair Bolsonaro, a conservative Catholic who has opposed bans on religious services
