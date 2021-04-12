Haitian President Jovenel Moise. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
Five priests and two nuns, including two French citizens, kidnapped in Haiti
- Haitian authorities suspect an armed gang called ‘400 Mawozo’ – which is active in kidnappings – is behind the abduction
- Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, has been in a months-long political crisis involving a dispute over President Jovenel Moise’s term of office
Topic | Americas
