A woman gets a Covid-19 vaccine shot inside the Museum of Tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on April 1. Photo: AP A woman gets a Covid-19 vaccine shot inside the Museum of Tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on April 1. Photo: AP
World /  Americas

Brazil’s P1 coronavirus variant mutating, may become more dangerous, say scientists

  • Researchers fear the virus is creating another ‘escape mechanism’ to evade antibodies, which could make it more resistant to vaccines
  • The changes appear to be similar to mutations seen in the even more aggressive South African variant

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:51am, 15 Apr, 2021

