A woman gets a Covid-19 vaccine shot inside the Museum of Tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on April 1. Photo: AP
Brazil’s P1 coronavirus variant mutating, may become more dangerous, say scientists
- Researchers fear the virus is creating another ‘escape mechanism’ to evade antibodies, which could make it more resistant to vaccines
- The changes appear to be similar to mutations seen in the even more aggressive South African variant
