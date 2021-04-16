A Brazilian soldier is seen next to piles of lumber cut illegally from Amazon rainforest at a sawmill in Porto Velho, Rondonia state, in May 2020. Photo: Brazilian Army via Reuters A Brazilian soldier is seen next to piles of lumber cut illegally from Amazon rainforest at a sawmill in Porto Velho, Rondonia state, in May 2020. Photo: Brazilian Army via Reuters
A Brazilian soldier is seen next to piles of lumber cut illegally from Amazon rainforest at a sawmill in Porto Velho, Rondonia state, in May 2020. Photo: Brazilian Army via Reuters
Brazil
World /  Americas

Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro promises Joe Biden to end deforestation, seeks financial help

  • The Latin American president wrote to his US counterpart a week before the latter hosts a virtual climate summit with 40 world leaders
  • Bolsonaro previously slammed Biden’s ‘coward threats’ over the Amazon rainforest

Topic |   Brazil
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:46am, 16 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Brazilian soldier is seen next to piles of lumber cut illegally from Amazon rainforest at a sawmill in Porto Velho, Rondonia state, in May 2020. Photo: Brazilian Army via Reuters A Brazilian soldier is seen next to piles of lumber cut illegally from Amazon rainforest at a sawmill in Porto Velho, Rondonia state, in May 2020. Photo: Brazilian Army via Reuters
A Brazilian soldier is seen next to piles of lumber cut illegally from Amazon rainforest at a sawmill in Porto Velho, Rondonia state, in May 2020. Photo: Brazilian Army via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE