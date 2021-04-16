A woman is injected with a dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine in Santiago, Chile. File photo: AP A woman is injected with a dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine in Santiago, Chile. File photo: AP
Chile says China’s Sinovac coronavirus vaccine 67 per cent effective against symptomatic infection

  • A Chilean health ministry study also found the shot was 80 per cent effective at preventing deaths from the disease
  • This is the first such evidence showing how well the Chinese jab can protect against Covid-19 after it’s been widely used in a population

Updated: 11:07pm, 16 Apr, 2021

