A woman is injected with a dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine in Santiago, Chile. File photo: AP
Chile says China’s Sinovac coronavirus vaccine 67 per cent effective against symptomatic infection
- A Chilean health ministry study also found the shot was 80 per cent effective at preventing deaths from the disease
- This is the first such evidence showing how well the Chinese jab can protect against Covid-19 after it’s been widely used in a population
