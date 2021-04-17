First Secretary Raul Castro speaks during the opening session of the eighth congress of the Cuban Communist Party in Havana on Friday. Photo: Cuban News Agency (ACN) via AFP
Raul Castro steps down, ending long era in Cuba
- The 89-year-old leader confirmed he was resigning as head of the country’s Communist Party, but did not say who he would endorse as his successor
- His retirement means that for the first time in more than six decades, Cubans won’t have a Castro formally guiding their affairs
