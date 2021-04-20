Cuba’s President and newly elected First Secretary of the Communist Party Miguel Diaz-Canel, left, and former Cuban President Raul Castro in Havana, Cuba, on Monday. Photo: ACN via Reuters
End of the Castro era as Cuba welcomes first civilian leader, Miguel Diaz-Canel
- Cuba’s president since 2018, Diaz-Canel has now also taken the most senior position of first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC)
- The transition is unlikely to result in dramatic policy shifts in the one-party system that Diaz-Canel has vowed to safeguard
