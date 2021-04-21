Workers burying coffins at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo on April 17. Photo: AFP
Night burials at Latin America’s largest cemetery reveal deadly cost of coronavirus in Brazil
- In May, during the first onslaught of the pandemic, the Vila Formosa cemetery hired three excavators to dig 60 graves a day
- Now, there are six machines digging 200 graves a day, as Brazil sees vertiginous rise in Covid-19 deaths
