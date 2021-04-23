Caitlyn Jenner announces her candidacy for California governor. Photo: TNS
Caitlyn Jenner confirms she will run for governor of California
- California is expected to hold its second ever recall election sometime this year amid a backlash against Governor Gavin Newsome
- The 53-year-old Democrat has been criticised over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly the stay-at-home order
Topic | Fame and celebrity
