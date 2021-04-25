Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro says army could be called in if lockdown leads to chaos
- Brazil’s president said the army could be summoned to ‘reestablish Article 5 of the Constitution’ which mentions the right to freedoms of movement and of religion
- Bolsonaro repeated his frequent criticism of restrictions imposed by local governments to curb infections – measures he claims do more harm than good
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: AFP