A demonstrator holds a cross during a protest against President Jair Bolsonaro in Manaus, Brazil. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro under pressure as Senate probes handling of pandemic
- The investigation could weaken the president’s chances against his chief political rival, Lula da Silva, in October’s elections
- Bolsonaro has been one of the world’s most prominent opponents of restrictions aimed at curbing Covid-19, whose effects he has often downplayed
