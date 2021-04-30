A Brazilian flag is seen on the grave of a Covid-19 victim at a cemetery in Manaus, Amazonas state on Thursday. Photo:AFP
Brazil tops 400,000 coronavirus deaths amid fears of renewed surge
- A third wave could hit the country in June, as health experts worry about a gruesome winter ahead
- Only 6 per cent of the country’s population has been vaccinated – not enough to prevent a spike in cases as cold weather sends people indoors
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
