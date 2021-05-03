Medical staff move a patient at the Dr Norberto Raul Piacentini hospital in Lomas de Zamora, Argentina on Saturday. Photo: AP Medical staff move a patient at the Dr Norberto Raul Piacentini hospital in Lomas de Zamora, Argentina on Saturday. Photo: AP
‘Hospitals are full’: Argentina coronavirus cases hit 3 million

  • The country’s health ministry said there were 11,394 new cases over the last 24-hour period with 156 new deaths taking fatalities to 64,252
  • The government of President Alberto Fernandez unveiled a new round of tougher restrictions last week

Reuters
Updated: 6:30am, 3 May, 2021

