Bloodbath in Brazil as 25 die in police raid on Rio slum

epa09181542 Members of the Police carry out a police operation against a gang of drug traffickers, in a favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 06 May 2021. At least 25 people died, including a police officer, and another 5 were injured, two of them when they were mobilising in the subway, during a police operation this Thursday against a gang of drug traffickers in a Rio de Janeiro favela, local media reported. EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho