epa09181542 Members of the Police carry out a police operation against a gang of drug traffickers, in a favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 06 May 2021. At least 25 people died, including a police officer, and another 5 were injured, two of them when they were mobilising in the subway, during a police operation this Thursday against a gang of drug traffickers in a Rio de Janeiro favela, local media reported. EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho epa09181542 Members of the Police carry out a police operation against a gang of drug traffickers, in a favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 06 May 2021. At least 25 people died, including a police officer, and another 5 were injured, two of them when they were mobilising in the subway, during a police operation this Thursday against a gang of drug traffickers in a Rio de Janeiro favela, local media reported. EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho
epa09181542 Members of the Police carry out a police operation against a gang of drug traffickers, in a favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 06 May 2021. At least 25 people died, including a police officer, and another 5 were injured, two of them when they were mobilising in the subway, during a police operation this Thursday against a gang of drug traffickers in a Rio de Janeiro favela, local media reported. EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho
Brazil
World /  Americas

Bloodbath in Brazil as 25 die in police raid on Rio slum

  • Police operation on suspected gang members results in high body count
  • Violence took place in a favela in Rio de Janeiro’s Jacarezinho neighbourhood

Topic |   Brazil
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:41am, 7 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
epa09181542 Members of the Police carry out a police operation against a gang of drug traffickers, in a favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 06 May 2021. At least 25 people died, including a police officer, and another 5 were injured, two of them when they were mobilising in the subway, during a police operation this Thursday against a gang of drug traffickers in a Rio de Janeiro favela, local media reported. EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho epa09181542 Members of the Police carry out a police operation against a gang of drug traffickers, in a favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 06 May 2021. At least 25 people died, including a police officer, and another 5 were injured, two of them when they were mobilising in the subway, during a police operation this Thursday against a gang of drug traffickers in a Rio de Janeiro favela, local media reported. EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho
epa09181542 Members of the Police carry out a police operation against a gang of drug traffickers, in a favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 06 May 2021. At least 25 people died, including a police officer, and another 5 were injured, two of them when they were mobilising in the subway, during a police operation this Thursday against a gang of drug traffickers in a Rio de Janeiro favela, local media reported. EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho
READ FULL ARTICLE