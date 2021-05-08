A pregnant woman gets vaccinated against Covid-19 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Reuters
Brazil faces ‘risk of a generation of orphans’ as coronavirus kills pregnant and post-partum women
- Over 4,000 pregnant women or women who gave birth were infected with coronavirus just in the first four months of 2021, with 494 deaths
- The government has moved pregnant women into the priority category for vaccinations, but the decision comes too late, says an expert
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
