Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez speaks at the Presidential House in Tegucigalpa in January 2020. Photo: Reuters Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez speaks at the Presidential House in Tegucigalpa in January 2020. Photo: Reuters
Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez speaks at the Presidential House in Tegucigalpa in January 2020. Photo: Reuters
World /  Americas

Coronavirus: Honduras turns to China as rich nations hoard vaccines

  • In a diplomatic shift, the long-time ally of Taiwan could open a commercial office in China in a bid to acquire supplies
  • The Central American nation does not have formal relations with Beijing, but its president said his government would do what was necessary for its people

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:03am, 12 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez speaks at the Presidential House in Tegucigalpa in January 2020. Photo: Reuters Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez speaks at the Presidential House in Tegucigalpa in January 2020. Photo: Reuters
Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez speaks at the Presidential House in Tegucigalpa in January 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE