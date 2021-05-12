Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez speaks at the Presidential House in Tegucigalpa in January 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Honduras turns to China as rich nations hoard vaccines
- In a diplomatic shift, the long-time ally of Taiwan could open a commercial office in China in a bid to acquire supplies
- The Central American nation does not have formal relations with Beijing, but its president said his government would do what was necessary for its people
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez speaks at the Presidential House in Tegucigalpa in January 2020. Photo: Reuters